App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 10:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Filatex India; target of Rs 53: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities is bullish on Filatex India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 53 in its research report dated June 10, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Khambatta Securities' research report on Filatex India


Filatex India Limited (FIL) reported a 3.2% y-o-y decline in operating revenue to Rs 2,782 crore in FY20. Last quarter revenue was partially affected due to a decline in product pricing in line with lower raw material prices (driven by the fall in crude prices), and production and sales loss due to the COVID-linked lockdown. Sales volume increased 14.8% y-o-y to 3.24 lakh MT. On the positive side though the production loss shielded the company from inventory buildup and loss in inventory due to the price contraction.



Outlook


we value FIL at Rs 53, representing a 92% upside from current levels and informing a BUY rating.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Read More
First Published on Jun 15, 2020 10:36 am

tags #Buy #Filatex India #Khambatta Securities #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

No plan to impose lockdown again in Gujarat: Vijay Rupani

No plan to impose lockdown again in Gujarat: Vijay Rupani

Amit Shah holds all-party meet on COVID-19 situation in Delhi

Amit Shah holds all-party meet on COVID-19 situation in Delhi

No COVID-19 cases among 140 customers of US salon where two stylists tested positive

No COVID-19 cases among 140 customers of US salon where two stylists tested positive

most popular

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.