Last Updated : Nov 17, 2020 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Filatex India; target of Rs 33: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Filatex India recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 33 in its research report dated November 12, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Filatex India


For Q2FY21, Filatex reported mixed results wherein it saw a revival in volumes to pre-Covid levels (mainly on the back of strong growth in polyester chips) while profitability was impacted negatively. Volumes in Q2FY21 were at 75234 tonnes (Q1FY21: 20439 tonnes), down marginally by 1.1% YoY. On the segmental front, volumes for polyester chips doubled YoY to 6284 tonnes while volumes from yarn segment de-grew 5.7% YoY to 68951 tonnes. Owing to lower chips/yarn prices, blended realisations de-grew 24.5% YoY to ~Rs 67.5/kg. Hence, revenues fell 25% YoY to Rs 507.8 crore. Owing to unfavourable product mix (polyester chips yields lower margins), spreads fell 14% to Rs 16.1/kg. Absolute gross profit de-grew 15% YoY to Rs 121.0 crore. Filatex has rationalised fixed overheads with employee, other expenses falling 12%, 16% YoY to Rs 16 crore, Rs 60.4 crore, respectively. Hence, EBITDA de-grew 13% YoY to Rs 44.5 crore (EBITDA/kg: Rs 5.9). Higher finance cost (up 2x YoY to Rs 18.9 crore), lower other income, further impacted PBT growth (down 62% YoY to Rs 12.7 crore). PAT de-grew 85% YoY to Rs 9.4 crore (base quarter had deferred tax credit of Rs 33 crore).


Outlook


Subsequently, we expect RoCE to be augmented by 400 bps to 18.0% in FY20-22E. Also the recent announcement of Production Linked Incentive for Man-Made fibre segment by government augurs well for the company. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with an unchanged target price of Rs 33 (5.0x FY22E EPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 17, 2020 11:23 am

tags #Buy #Filatex India #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

