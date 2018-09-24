App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2018 04:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Filatex India; target of Rs 102: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities is bullish on Filatex India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 102 in its research report dated September 17, 2018.

Khambatta Securities' research report on Filatex India


Filatex India Limited (FIL), a polyester yarn and chips manufacturer with production facilities in Dahej (Gujarat) and Dadra, is one of India’s top five polyester filament yarn manufacturers. FIL’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities with stringent quality control, diversified product mix, a pan-India client base, and a healthy share of export income will enable the company to achieve industry-leading growth going forward.


Outlook


We expect robust topline growth on the back of capacity expansion and margin improvement, driven by economies of scale. We value FIL at 17x its FY20E EPS based on the back of strong growth and consistent profitability, generating a target price of Rs 102 with a potential upside of 89% and informing a BUY rating.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 24, 2018 04:43 pm

tags #Buy #Filatex India #Khambatta Securities #Recommendations

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

