Buy Filatex India; target of Rs 102: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities' research report on Filatex India

Filatex India Limited (FIL), a polyester yarn and chips manufacturer with production facilities in Dahej (Gujarat) and Dadra, is one of India’s top five polyester filament yarn manufacturers. FIL’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities with stringent quality control, diversified product mix, a pan-India client base, and a healthy share of export income will enable the company to achieve industry-leading growth going forward.

Outlook

We expect robust topline growth on the back of capacity expansion and margin improvement, driven by economies of scale. We value FIL at 17x its FY20E EPS based on the back of strong growth and consistent profitability, generating a target price of Rs 102 with a potential upside of 89% and informing a BUY rating.

