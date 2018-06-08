Buy FIEM Industries; target of Rs 1249: Centrum

Centrum's research report on FIEM Industries

We maintain our Buy rating on FIEM Industries with TP of Rs1,249. We expect FIEM’s growth to continue aided by strong growth prospects of its two biggest clients namely Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) and TVS Motor, along with richer product mix. 4QFY18 performance was above estimates on most counts, as auto segment posted strong growth. Had it not been for issues in the LED business, performance would have looked much stronger. Recently FIEM has faced several issues in its LED business, due to an unfavourable business environment but losses from this business is coming down by each passing quarter. We remain convinced of FIEM’s medium-to-long-term growth opportunity as the company continues to remain a strong 2W auto ancillary company. Many 2W OEMs are expected to shift towards LED headlamp in coming years which will boost FIEM’s growth prospect. Also, the management is working on several fronts to diversify its product portfolio which will provide additional growth in the long run.

Outlook

We remain convinced of FIEM’s medium-to-long-term growth opportunity. We value FIEM on our differentiated AOCF/EV methodology and arrive at a TP of Rs1,249 which implies 18x FY20E EPS. Key downside risk: slower-than-expected growth in HMSI and TVS Motor.

