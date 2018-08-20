App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 04:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy FIEM Industries; target of Rs 1150: Centrum

Centrum bullish on FIEM Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1150 in its research report dated August 14, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Centrum's research report on FIEM Industries


We maintain our Buy rating on FIEM Industries with TP of Rs1,150. We expect FIEM’s growth to continue aided by strong growth prospects of its two biggest clients namely Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) and TVS Motor, along with richer product mix. 1QFY19 top-line performance was in-line with estimates, as auto segment posted strong growth. However, pain in the LED business continues. Had it not been for issues in the LED business, performance would have looked much stronger at profit levels. We remain convinced of FIEM’s medium-to-long-term growth opportunity as the company continues to remain a strong 2W auto ancillary company. Many 2W OEMs are expected to shift towards LED headlamp in coming years which will boost FIEM’s growth prospect. Also, the management is working on several fronts to diversify its product portfolio which will provide additional growth in the medium-to-long run.


Outlook


We remain convinced of FIEM’s medium-to-long-term growth opportunity. We value FIEM on our differentiated AOCF/EV methodology and arrive at a TP of Rs1,150 which implies 18x FY20E EPS. Key downside risk: slower-than-expected growth in HMSI and TVS Motor.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 04:27 pm

tags #Buy #Centrum #FIEM Industries #Recommendations

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.