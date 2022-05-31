Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 98: Hem Securities

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Hem Securities report on Federal Bank

Federal Bank advances increased by 3% QoQ / 10% YoY to Rs 1,476 billion, owing to strong growth in Agri and SME loans. The bank's asset quality improved, with GNPA falling to 2.8 percent from 3.06 percent in the previous quarter, thanks to stronger recoveries and upgrades. Stressed book percent of assets fell to 2.36 percent from 2.61 percent in the previous quarter.

Outlook

We value the company at 8.99x FY23 EPS to arrive at the target of 98.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More