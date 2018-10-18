Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 95: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Federal Bank

Operating earnings increased 20% YoY to Rs 698 crore vs. estimate of Rs 664 crore. This was led by healthy traction in other income (core fee income grew 33% YoY) and lower operating expenses However, PAT was at Rs 266 crore (up by a muted 0.7% YoY) vs. estimate of Rs 311 crore. This was largely on account of higher provisioning of Rs 289 crore Absolute slippages were largely similar to Q1FY19 number at Rs 477 crore. Major increase in slippages were seen in the SME segment at Rs 169 crore vs. Rs 90 crore in Q1FY19. Absolute GNPA in Q2FY19 was at Rs 3185 crore vs. Rs 2869 crore QoQ with GNPA ratio at 3.11% vs. 3% QoQ. NNPA rose 6 bps QoQ to 1.78% NIM improved 3 bps QoQ to 3.15% Business growth was healthy. Advances increased 25.2% YoY to Rs 100941 crore with higher growth in corporate segment at 29.5% YoY. Retail & SME book increased ~21% and 17% YoY, respectively. Deposit grew 21.6% YoY to Rs 118182 crore.

Outlook

Post a surge in slippages in FY18, owing to RBI’s February 12 circular on stressed accounts, accretion of the same has moderated to the previous run rate. Restructured assets have also been trimmed down due to a fall in NPA. The management guidance on moderation, going ahead, is panning out. We factor in healthy credit growth of 23.6% CAGR in FY18-20E along with margins >3.1%. We expect return ratios to improve from current levels. Thus, we retain our BUY rating with a target price of Rs 95 (earlier Rs 105), valuing at 1.5x FY20E ABV. Further, value unlocking of stakes in the life insurance JV and NBFC subsidiary remain upside risks.

