172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-federal-bank-target-of-rs-78-hdfc-securities-5983351.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 06:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 78: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Federal Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 78 in its research report dated October 16, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Federal Bank


Despite the improvement in operating performance and positive commentary on collections, our earnings estimates are mostly unchanged, as we conservatively factor in higher provisions. Attractive valuation and a strong liability franchise underpin our stance.


Outlook


We maintain a BUY on FB with a target price of Rs 78 (1.0x Sept-22E ABV). FB’s PPOP grew strongly, led by an uptick in NIMs and core fees. However, a sharp (prudent) rise in non-tax provisions dragged net earnings.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 19, 2020 06:48 pm

tags #Buy #Federal Bank #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.