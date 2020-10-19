Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 78: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Federal Bank

Despite the improvement in operating performance and positive commentary on collections, our earnings estimates are mostly unchanged, as we conservatively factor in higher provisions. Attractive valuation and a strong liability franchise underpin our stance.

Outlook

We maintain a BUY on FB with a target price of Rs 78 (1.0x Sept-22E ABV). FB’s PPOP grew strongly, led by an uptick in NIMs and core fees. However, a sharp (prudent) rise in non-tax provisions dragged net earnings.

