Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 01:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 70 : Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Federal Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 70 in its research report dated October 17, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Federal Bank

Federal Bank (FB) posted strong 2QFY21 operating performance on healthy NII growth aided by (a) margin expansion, (b) recovery in core fees, and (c) improvement in provisioning coverage. Higher provisions toward COVID-19 though affected PAT. Overall, the bank holds ~50bp provisions toward the COVID-19 impact. PCR has improved to 66% and FB expects restructuring of up to 3% of loans as collection efficiency improved to 95% for Sep'20. We have fine-tuned our estimates for FY21 and increased it for FY22E by ~10% owing to an increase in our margin and credit cost estimates. Maintain Buy.

Outlook

We have also introduced our FY23E estimates. We, thus, estimate FB to report RoA/RoE of 1.0%/12.7% by FY22E. Maintain Buy with TP of INR70 (0.7x Sep-22E ABV).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 19, 2020 01:19 pm

tags #Buy #Federal Bank #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations

