Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 70 : Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Federal Bank

Federal Bank (FB) posted strong 2QFY21 operating performance on healthy NII growth aided by (a) margin expansion, (b) recovery in core fees, and (c) improvement in provisioning coverage. Higher provisions toward COVID-19 though affected PAT. Overall, the bank holds ~50bp provisions toward the COVID-19 impact. PCR has improved to 66% and FB expects restructuring of up to 3% of loans as collection efficiency improved to 95% for Sep'20. We have fine-tuned our estimates for FY21 and increased it for FY22E by ~10% owing to an increase in our margin and credit cost estimates. Maintain Buy.

Outlook

We have also introduced our FY23E estimates. We, thus, estimate FB to report RoA/RoE of 1.0%/12.7% by FY22E. Maintain Buy with TP of INR70 (0.7x Sep-22E ABV).

