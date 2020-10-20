172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-federal-bank-target-of-rs-69-prabhudas-lilladher-5983851.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 02:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 69: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Federal Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 69 in its research report dated October 17, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Federal Bank


Federal Bank reported lower than estimated PAT of Rs3.1bn (PLe: Rs4.25bn) on the back of Rs4.2bn COVID-19 related provision. This includes 10% provision on prospective restructuring book of 3%. Slippages were negligible given the apex court ruling and without the ruling slippages would have been at Rs.2.4bn and has undertaken provisioning & interest reversals. Going ahead, Q3FY21 is likely to see peak slippages (followed from H1FY21), while management expects 40-50% rise from usual run-rate of Rs3.5bn in noncorporate book for a few quarters.


Outlook


We adjust restructuring in our book value estimates (Exhibit-1) and retain BUY as valuations remain attractive with TP of Rs69 (revised from Rs67) based on 0.9x multiple rolled over to Sep-22 ABV.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 20, 2020 02:18 pm

tags #Buy #Federal Bank #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

