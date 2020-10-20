Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 69: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Federal Bank

Federal Bank reported lower than estimated PAT of Rs3.1bn (PLe: Rs4.25bn) on the back of Rs4.2bn COVID-19 related provision. This includes 10% provision on prospective restructuring book of 3%. Slippages were negligible given the apex court ruling and without the ruling slippages would have been at Rs.2.4bn and has undertaken provisioning & interest reversals. Going ahead, Q3FY21 is likely to see peak slippages (followed from H1FY21), while management expects 40-50% rise from usual run-rate of Rs3.5bn in noncorporate book for a few quarters.

Outlook

We adjust restructuring in our book value estimates (Exhibit-1) and retain BUY as valuations remain attractive with TP of Rs69 (revised from Rs67) based on 0.9x multiple rolled over to Sep-22 ABV.

