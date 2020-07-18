App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2020 05:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 67: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Federal Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 67 in its research report dated July 15, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Federal Bank


FB posted better than estimated earnings of Rs4.0bn (PLe:Rs2.6bn) led by relatively lower provisioning, lower opex and repeated gains in treasury. With lower strain on asset quality than trend levels due to moratorium and standstill slippages were at Rs1.9bn (middle east a/c under stress) and PCR moved up by 510bps to ~60% which was a expected outcome. Key monitorable has been moratorium levels which has come down to 24% upto Mid Jul’20 v/s 34% in May’20 end, while customers who have not paid any EMI stood at 12%. Postives in quarter was SA traction of 7% QoQ and 40bps of lower cost of deposit QoQ.


Outlook


We retain BUY with TP maintained at Rs67 based on 0.9x Mar-22 ABV as valuations are undemanding amongst mid-cap banks.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 18, 2020 05:06 pm

tags #Buy #Federal Bank #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.