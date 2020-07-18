Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 67: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Federal Bank

FB posted better than estimated earnings of Rs4.0bn (PLe:Rs2.6bn) led by relatively lower provisioning, lower opex and repeated gains in treasury. With lower strain on asset quality than trend levels due to moratorium and standstill slippages were at Rs1.9bn (middle east a/c under stress) and PCR moved up by 510bps to ~60% which was a expected outcome. Key monitorable has been moratorium levels which has come down to 24% upto Mid Jul’20 v/s 34% in May’20 end, while customers who have not paid any EMI stood at 12%. Postives in quarter was SA traction of 7% QoQ and 40bps of lower cost of deposit QoQ.

Outlook

We retain BUY with TP maintained at Rs67 based on 0.9x Mar-22 ABV as valuations are undemanding amongst mid-cap banks.







