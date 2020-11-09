Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 65: Geojit

Geojit's research report on Federal Bank

Federal Bank Ltd, is an Indian commercial bank in the private sector headquartered in Kerala having 1,271 branches and 1,941 ATM/ Recyclers with a loan book size of ~Rs1,22,912cr. Strong growth of 23% YoY in Net Interest Income (NII) powered by a 6% growth in advances. A 40% YoY growth in pre provision profits led by fee income and lower operating expenses. • Collection efficiency back to pre-Covid levels at 95% powered by improvement in collection across segments. Asset quality improved with GNPA/NNPA at 2.84%/0.99%,with Provision Coverage of 64.65%. We expect NII/PAT to grow at a CAGR of 10% /13% on the back of 11% CAGR growth in advances after factoring in Covid led uncertainties.

Outlook

We maintain Buy rating on the stock with a revised upward target price of Rs 65 based on 0.8x Adj.BV of FY22E.

