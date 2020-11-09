172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-federal-bank-target-of-rs-65-geojit-6088621.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 65: Geojit

Geojit is bullish on Federal Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 65 in its research report dated November 03, 2020.

Geojit's research report on Federal Bank


Federal Bank Ltd, is an Indian commercial bank in the private sector headquartered in Kerala having 1,271 branches and 1,941 ATM/ Recyclers with a loan book size of ~Rs1,22,912cr. Strong growth of 23% YoY in Net Interest Income (NII) powered by a 6% growth in advances. A 40% YoY growth in pre provision profits led by fee income and lower operating expenses. • Collection efficiency back to pre-Covid levels at 95% powered by improvement in collection across segments. Asset quality improved with GNPA/NNPA at 2.84%/0.99%,with Provision Coverage of 64.65%. We expect NII/PAT to grow at a CAGR of 10% /13% on the back of 11% CAGR growth in advances after factoring in Covid led uncertainties.



Outlook


We maintain Buy rating on the stock with a revised upward target price of Rs 65 based on 0.8x Adj.BV of FY22E.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 9, 2020 01:38 pm

