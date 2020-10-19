Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 65: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Federal Bank

Federal Bank beat PPoP estimates by 10% on the back of healthy margins, fees and treasury gains. However, as a prudent measure, the bank increased specific PCR to 66%. Contingency Covid-19-related provisions led to a 26% yoy fall in PAT at Rs3.1bn. Though the overall loan growth trajectory remained moderate, retail growth picked up well on healthy growth in gold loans and some pick-up in mortgages, PL and VF loans. FB expects better growth in 2H, which, coupled with healthy CASA and CoF, should support margins. The GNPA ratio fell 12bps qoq to 2.8% due to a Court stay on NPA tagging. Management, however, expects non-corporate slippages in 2H to be 30-40% higher than BAU levels after the moratorium, while 2.5-3% of loans could be restructured based on the current reading, which is lower than our expectation and thus, will be closely tracked.

Outlook

We retain Buy on the stock for its strong liability profile, improving retail orientation, reasonable capital position and undemanding valuations. We raise our TP to Rs65 (from Rs58), based on 0.8x Sep’22E ABV.

