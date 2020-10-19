172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-federal-bank-target-of-rs-62-sharekhan-5983581.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 06:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 62: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Federal Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 62 in its research report dated October 16, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Federal Bank


Q2 FY21 results were encouraging, with in-line operating performance and record high NII and PPOP; however high provisions (due to COVID-19) impacted PAT. Net interest margin expanded to 3.13% (best in last 4 quarters); CASA ratio rose to 33.68% and income growth was strong. As a result, cost-to-income (C/I) ratio declined to 46.72%. Federal Bank is available at a reasonable valuation of 0.6x/0.56x FY22E/FY23E BVPS. We believe asset quality outlook has improved incrementally (collection efficiency at 95% during September), even though these are still early days. We have introduced FY23E estimates in this note.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 62.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 19, 2020 06:47 pm

tags #Buy #Federal Bank #Recommendations #Sharekhan

