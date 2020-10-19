Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 62: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research repor on Federal Bank

Q2 FY21 results were encouraging, with in-line operating performance and record high NII and PPOP; however high provisions (due to COVID-19) impacted PAT. Net interest margin expanded to 3.13% (best in last 4 quarters); CASA ratio rose to 33.68% and income growth was strong. As a result, cost-to-income (C/I) ratio declined to 46.72%. Federal Bank is available at a reasonable valuation of 0.6x/0.56x FY22E/FY23E BVPS. We believe asset quality outlook has improved incrementally (collection efficiency at 95% during September), even though these are still early days. We have introduced FY23E estimates in this note.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 62.

