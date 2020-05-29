Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 62: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Federal Bank

FB’s 4QFY20 PAT was below estimates due to higher opex and provisions. We’ve cut our earnings to factor in (1) NIM compression as the fall in yields is likely to outstrip any CoF reduction given the significant proportion of floating rate loans and (2) higher provisions, given low PCR and extrinsic factors. Depressed RoAEs in the near term with a gradual recovery cause us to assign a measly multiple (0.8x).

Outlook

Maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 62. A strong liability franchise and valuations underpin our stance.



For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

