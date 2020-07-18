Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 60: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Federal Bank

Federal Bank (FB) posted operationally strong performance for Q1FY2020, helped mainly by treasury gains, cost control and sequentially lower slippages which helped offset elevated provisions and lower fee income. The moratorium book (net) now stands at 24%, PCR stands at 58.5% with stressed book at 1.14%, which provides support. Management indicated that headwinds would continue and may see a spike in NPAs in Q3, growth outlook is likely to be cautious.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged price target (PT) of Rs. 60.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.