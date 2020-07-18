App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2020 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 60: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Federal Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 60 in its research report dated July 15, 2020.

Sharekhan's research report on Federal Bank


Federal Bank (FB) posted operationally strong performance for Q1FY2020, helped mainly by treasury gains, cost control and sequentially lower slippages which helped offset elevated provisions and lower fee income. The moratorium book (net) now stands at 24%, PCR stands at 58.5% with stressed book at 1.14%, which provides support. Management indicated that headwinds would continue and may see a spike in NPAs in Q3, growth outlook is likely to be cautious.



Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged price target (PT) of Rs. 60.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 18, 2020 04:00 pm

