Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 60: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Federal Bank

Federal Bank reported a healthy operational performance led by stable business growth. The management has indicated restructuring would be at 2.5-3% of advances that remains reasonable. Provisions for the quarter were elevated at Rs 592 crore (~48 bps of advances), which included contingent provision of Rs 402 crore. Total contingent provisions held as on Q2FY21 were at Rs 588 crore (~48 bps of advances). PCR for Q2FY21 improved to 64.65% vs. 58.54% in Q1FY21. On the back of standstill asset quality norms, slippages remained muted at Rs 3 crore (slippages would have been Rs 237 crore without the standstill asset norms). Subsequently, GNPA, NNPA dipped 23 bps, 60 bps QoQ to 2.84%, 0.99%, respectively. In September 2020, collection increased to 95% (retail -91%, corporate – 99%).

Outlook

Amid a gradual pick-up in advances, focus on operational matrix through improving margins and cost control are expected to contribute to earnings growth. Improving collection efficiency (~95% in September 2020), PCR at 65% and potential restructuring at ~3% bode well. Healthy fundamentals and lower valuation makes us positive on the stock. Thus, we upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY with a target price of Rs 60 per share, valuing the stock at ~0.8x FY22E ABV.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.