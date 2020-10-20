172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-federal-bank-target-of-rs-60-icici-direct-5984081.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 01:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 60: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Federal Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 60 in its research report dated October 18, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Federal Bank


Federal Bank reported a healthy operational performance led by stable business growth. The management has indicated restructuring would be at 2.5-3% of advances that remains reasonable. Provisions for the quarter were elevated at Rs 592 crore (~48 bps of advances), which included contingent provision of Rs 402 crore. Total contingent provisions held as on Q2FY21 were at Rs 588 crore (~48 bps of advances). PCR for Q2FY21 improved to 64.65% vs. 58.54% in Q1FY21. On the back of standstill asset quality norms, slippages remained muted at Rs 3 crore (slippages would have been Rs 237 crore without the standstill asset norms). Subsequently, GNPA, NNPA dipped 23 bps, 60 bps QoQ to 2.84%, 0.99%, respectively. In September 2020, collection increased to 95% (retail -91%, corporate – 99%).



Outlook


Amid a gradual pick-up in advances, focus on operational matrix through improving margins and cost control are expected to contribute to earnings growth. Improving collection efficiency (~95% in September 2020), PCR at 65% and potential restructuring at ~3% bode well. Healthy fundamentals and lower valuation makes us positive on the stock. Thus, we upgrade the stock from HOLD to BUY with a target price of Rs 60 per share, valuing the stock at ~0.8x FY22E ABV.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 20, 2020 01:11 pm

tags #Buy #Federal Bank #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.