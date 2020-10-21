Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 60: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on Federal Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 60 in its research report dated October 19, 2020.
Anand Rathi 's research report on Federal Bank
NIM expansion, higher fee income and lower opex led to a strong 40% y/y increase in Federal Bank’s Q2 operating profits. Rs4bn standard asset provisions made during the quarter led to a ~26% y/y decline in earnings. With a standstill on NPA recognition, asset quality and PCR improved. Collection efficiency for the bank reached 95% in Sep’20 (pre-covid levels).
Outlook
We maintain our positive view on the bank at a TP of Rs60 valuing it at 0.7x P/ABV on its FY22e book.
