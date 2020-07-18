App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2020 04:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 58: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi recommended hold rating on Federal Bank with a target price of Rs 58 in its research report dated July 15, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anand Rathi 's research report on Federal Bank


Higher Treasury income and NIM expansion led to strong, 19%, y/y growth in Federal Bank’s Q1 operating profits. Higher provisions (incl. `930m Covid-related) led to flat 4% y/y earnings growth. Higher accelerated provisions led to a 510bp sequential increase in PCR.



Outlook


The moratorium book for the bank sharply declined. We maintain a Buy with a TP of `58 (earlier `55).





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 18, 2020 04:49 pm

tags #Anand Rathi #Federal Bank #Hold #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.