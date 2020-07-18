Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 58: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Federal Bank

Higher Treasury income and NIM expansion led to strong, 19%, y/y growth in Federal Bank’s Q1 operating profits. Higher provisions (incl. `930m Covid-related) led to flat 4% y/y earnings growth. Higher accelerated provisions led to a 510bp sequential increase in PCR.

Outlook

The moratorium book for the bank sharply declined. We maintain a Buy with a TP of `58 (earlier `55).







