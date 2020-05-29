Buy Federal Bank target of Rs 55: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi 's research report on Federal Bank

Higher treasury income (stake sale of Yes bank) and NIM expansion led to strong 29% sequential growth in Federal Bank’s Q4 operating profits. Higher provisions (incl. `930m Covid-related) led to a ~32% q/q decline in earnings. Asset quality and PCR improved. Ahead, higher build-up of stress would keep credit cost high and profitability subdued in the medium term.

Outlook

We cut our P/ABV multiple to 0.8x (earlier 1.3x), with a lower TP of `55 (earlier `110).



For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

