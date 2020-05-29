App
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 54: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial is bullish on Federal Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 54 in its research report dated May 28, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on Federal Bank


Despite stable NIM/higher treasury gains, which lead to a historically higher PPoP, the bank reported lower PAT at Rs3bn, dragged by higher wage revision/retirement provisions and LLP as the bank accelerated specific PCR to 54%. The bank also made Covid-19-related provisions of Rs930mn (0.08% of loans), which seem to be far lower vs. peers and thus, would call for additional provisions in FY21. As per management, the MSME guarantee scheme has opened up a growth opportunity of ~Rs20bn (1.6% of overall loans). The loan moratorium rate in value terms stands at Rs430bn/35% of loans, which may remain moderate in the second round. Based on its assessment, ~5-6% of its retail portfolio (~Rs14bn) under moratorium could be at high risk. The bank has no plans to raise capital in the next 12-15 months, with Tier I at 13.3%, while it plans to buy an additional 4% stake in IDBI Federal Life from its partners. The bank still awaits clarity on MD’s re-appointment from RBI.



Outlook


We cut our TP to Rs54, factoring in earnings/multiple cut (0.7x FY22E ABV v/s 0.9x earlier-on), but retain Buy due to its strong retail re-orientation, healthy liability profile, healthy capital position (Tier I at 13.2%) and lower valuations among mid-size banks.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on May 29, 2020 03:40 pm

tags #Buy #Emkay Global Financial #Federal Bank #Recommendations

