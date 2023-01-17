Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 185: YES Securities

YES Securities' research report on Federal Bank

Management enhanced RoA guidance for FY23 and FY24, with no single lever expected to be the dominant driver for RoA expansion. Management guided for loan growth to be in the high-teens for FY24, which is similar to what they had flagged for FY23. The guidance for cost to income ratio was 47.5-48% for FY24, with many moving parts.

Outlook

We maintain ‘Buy’ rating on FED with a revised price target of Rs 185.

