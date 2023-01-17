English
    Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 185: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on Federal Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 185 in its research report dated January 16, 2023.

    YES Securities' research report on Federal Bank


    Management enhanced RoA guidance for FY23 and FY24, with no single lever expected to be the dominant driver for RoA expansion. Management guided for loan growth to be in the high-teens for FY24, which is similar to what they had flagged for FY23. The guidance for cost to income ratio was 47.5-48% for FY24, with many moving parts.


    Outlook


    We maintain ‘Buy’ rating on FED with a revised price target of Rs 185.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

