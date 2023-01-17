Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 185: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's research report on Federal Bank

Federal Bank once again reported a strong beat on PAT, at Rs8bn (vs our est. of Rs7.2bn), mainly led by robust credit growth, sharp margin uptick and continued lower LLP, and partly offset by higher staff costs due to ad hoc provisions for wage revision. The bank has clocked 1.3% RoA (higher than guided), the highest in the past 7 years, and sets its eyes on consistently delivering RoA of >1.2%, provided it is not hit by major macro dislocations. Bank delivered decent credit growth at 19% YoY/4% QoQ, mainly owing to faster growth in corporate/SME and BB, while retail growth moderated due to decline in the gold loan book in turn, due to readjustment with its Fintech partner. Margins threw up a positive surprise, at 3.5% (up19 bps QoQ) largely due to asset re-pricing. That said, cost pressures are rising and, thus, sustaining margins will be key for the bank’s strong core-profitability. Asset quality remains well under control, with GNPA being flat QoQ at 2.4%, thereby leading to continued lower LLP and, so, better profitability. Bank is comfortably placed, with Tier I at 13.6% and given the potential IPO of its NBFC subsidiary Fedfina. Besides, the bank may look at raising capital later on, to shore-up capital buffers.

Outlook

We revise our earnings for FY23-FY25E by 3%-5%, factoring-in a better margin trajectory and expect the bank’s RoA/RoE at 1.3%/16% by FY25E (without factoring-in capital raise). We retain BUY on the stock, with revised TP of Rs185/sh, valuing the bank at 1.5x Dec24E ABV and subs value at Rs8/share.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research

READ MORE