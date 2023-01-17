English
    Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 180: Anand Rathi

    Anand Rathi is bullish on Federal Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 180 in its research report dated January 16, 2023.

    January 17, 2023 / 11:45 AM IST
     
     
    Anand Rathi's research report on Federal Bank


    Higher margins and fee income led to a ~12% sequential increase in core operating profits for Federal Bank. The strong operating performance and benign credit cost (38bps) led to the better RoA. Asset quality was stable. Given the bank’s strong liability franchise and capitalisation, it is set to gain market share in the near term.



    Outlook


    We maintain our positive view on it, with a Rs180 target price, valuing it at 1.3x P/ABV on its FY25e book.


    first published: Jan 17, 2023 11:45 am