Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 175: HDFC Securities

Federal Bank (FB) hosted an analyst day to showcase its growing capabilities and a larger roadmap in its medium-term journey to emerge as a top-tier bank. Even as FB fortifies its existing moats on the deposit side of the balance sheet (best-in-class granularity with retail deposit mix at around 90%), the bank is aiming to judiciously improve the mix of high-yielding businesses (7% of loans), especially on the back of its maturing FinTech partnerships in the areas of credit cards, personal loans, and MFI loans. The bank is confident of leveraging its FinTech ecosystem partnerships and expanding the contours of ETB and NTB product offerings, thus driving further business productivity on both sides of the balance sheet. FB appears to be on track to deliver its targeted RoA of 1.25% for FY23 with a further 5-10bps RoA accretion over the next couple of years, driven by higher risk-adjusted margins and better productivity.



We marginally tweak our FY23E/FY24E earnings estimates to factor in these changes; maintain BUY, with a TP of INR175 (1.6x Sep-24 ABVPS).

