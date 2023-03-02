English
    Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 175: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities is bullish on Federal Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 175 in its research report dated March 02, 2023.

    March 02, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST
     
     
    HDFC Securities' research report on Federal Bank

    Federal Bank (FB) hosted an analyst day to showcase its growing capabilities and a larger roadmap in its medium-term journey to emerge as a top-tier bank. Even as FB fortifies its existing moats on the deposit side of the balance sheet (best-in-class granularity with retail deposit mix at around 90%), the bank is aiming to judiciously improve the mix of high-yielding businesses (7% of loans), especially on the back of its maturing FinTech partnerships in the areas of credit cards, personal loans, and MFI loans. The bank is confident of leveraging its FinTech ecosystem partnerships and expanding the contours of ETB and NTB product offerings, thus driving further business productivity on both sides of the balance sheet. FB appears to be on track to deliver its targeted RoA of 1.25% for FY23 with a further 5-10bps RoA accretion over the next couple of years, driven by higher risk-adjusted margins and better productivity.


    Outlook

    We marginally tweak our FY23E/FY24E earnings estimates to factor in these changes; maintain BUY, with a TP of INR175 (1.6x Sep-24 ABVPS).

