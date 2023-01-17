English
    Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 170: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Federal Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 170 in its research report dated January 16, 2023.

    January 17, 2023 / 12:03 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Federal Bank


    Federal Bank reported PAT of Rs. 804 crore (up 54% y-o-y/14% q-o-q), led by strong operating profit growth of 39% y-o-y and a 7% decline in provisions. The bank reported strong return ratio of 1.3% RoA and 15.9% RoE, which is currently at its 8-year high. NII growth was solid at 27% y-o-y/11% q-o-q, driven by strong loan growth (19.5% y-o-y/4.3% q-o-q) and margin improvement. NIM increased by 19 bps q-o-q to ~3.49%, led by higher loan yields. Annualized slippages ratio (calculated as a % of 12M trailing advances) were at 1.17% vs. 1.16% in the past quarter. Annualized core credit cost (% of average advances) stood at 38 bps versus 53 bps last quarter. GNPA/NNPA ratios were stable at 2.43%/0.73%. PCR improved to ~70%, while restructured book stood at Rs. 3,735 crore (2.2% of loans versus 2.4% in the last quarter).


    Outlook


    We believe the bank is well poised to sustain ROA of 1.2-1.3% over the medium term. A few more quarters of steady performance can help justify a marginally lower cost of equity, thereby implying a re-rating of the stock. At the CMP, the stock trades at 1.4x/1.2x/1.0x its FY2023E/FY2024E/FY2025E BV estimates. We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 170.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

