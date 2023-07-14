Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 170: Sharekhan

Buy

Federal Bank reported mixed performance in Q1FY2024. NII came in ~2% below consensus and our estimates as NIM declined by 16 bps q-o-q/7 bps y-o-y to ~3.15%. However, higher core fee income and other income surprised positively and bank managed to report strong operational performance on a y-o-y basis despite lower NII and higher opex growth. Although, performance was muted sequentially, but it was on expected lines. The bank believes NIM pressure has bottomed out and is expected to see a rebound gradually from Q2FY2024. The bank also maintained its earlier guidance of ~3.3% NIM for FY2024E which is a key positive.

Outlook

We believe the bank is likely to sustain core RoA of over ~1.2% in the near to medium term. At the CMP, the stock trades at 1.1x/0.9x its FY2024E/FY2025E BV estimates. We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 170.

