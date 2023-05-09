Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 170: Sharekhan

Buy

Federal Bank reported PAT of Rs. 903 crore (up 67% y-o-y/12% q-o-q), which was 10% above consensus estimates mainly driven by higher other income and lower credit costs. Adjusting for higher other income, earnings would have lagged consensus estimates. NII was 5% below consensus estimates, reported at Rs. 1,904 crore (up 25% y-o-y/ down 2% q-o-q). Margins saw decline by 18 bps q-o-q to 3.31% led by higher repricing of deposits (cost of deposits up by 55 bps q-o-q) partly offset by higher yields. The bank reported muted operational performance sequentially as Core PPoP was down by 1% q-o-q however on y-o-y basis, it reported solid Core PPoP growth of 58%. Slippages were higher by 10% q-o-q mainly led by higher slippages from the agri segment but strong recoveries & upgrades led to stable asset quality performance. We believe the bank is likely to sustain a RoA of 1.2% + over the medium term.

We believe the bank is likely to sustain a RoA of 1.2% + over the medium term. At CMP, the stock trades at 1.1x/0.9x its FY2024E/FY2025E BV estimates. We maintain our Buy rating on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 170.

