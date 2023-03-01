English
    Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 170: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Federal Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 170 in its research report dated February 28, 2023.

    March 01, 2023 / 02:53 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Federal Bank

    At its Analyst Day meet, Federal Bank (FB) reiterated its focus on delivering a healthy performance across all key parameters. The management aims to grow the loan book in the high teens, driven by digital and fintech partnerships. FB will continue to focus on growing its high-margin products by leveraging data analytics. The management also discussed growth opportunities and key levers for the ROA expansion.


    Outlook

    We expect FB to deliver an earnings CAGR of 16% over FY23-25 with RoA/RoE of 1.3%/15.2% by FY25. We have a BUY rating on FB with a TP of INR170 (1.4x for Sep’24E ABV).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Mar 1, 2023 02:53 pm