    Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 168: LKP Research

    LKP Research is bullish on Federal Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 168 in its research report dated January 17, 2023.

    January 17, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
     
     
    LKP Research's research report on Federal Bank


    Federal Bank has reported strong 3QFY23 earnings and the positive pointers are a) NPA ratio improvement (GNPA: 2.43% v/s 2.46% in the previous quarter) on the back of healthy credit growth and strong recoveries, b) Reported slippages (₹4bn v/s ₹3.7bn in 2QFY23) were higher with healthy recoveries (₹2.8bn), c) restructuring pool flat with 21% coverage, d) Robust NII growth (27% YoY and 11% QoQ) with 19bps expansion in NIMs, e) Decrease in provisioning expenses with stable PCR, f) Credit growth was better than guidance of 19.5% YoY and 4.3% QoQ, and g) quarterly profit reached ~₹8bn for the first time with thirty quarters high ROA of 1.32%. The bank’s credit quality is in check with no major hiccups. Furthermore, the business growth is better than guidance of 15% for FY23E. Consistent growth may drive further re-rating with higher valuation than 1.4x book.



    Outlook


    We believe the asset quality is likely to stay stable with significant improvement in profitability. We have incorporated steady provision requirements along with stable growth in the balance sheet and thus expect it to deliver RoA/ RoE of 1.4%/17% by FY24E. We reiterate BUY with target price of ₹168 (based on 1.4x FY24E Adj. BVPS); a potential upside of 20%.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Federal Bank - 17 -01-2023 - lkp

