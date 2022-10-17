English
    Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 165: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on Federal Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 165 in its research report dated October 14, 2022.

    October 17, 2022 / 06:32 PM IST
     
     
    YES Securities' research report on Federal Bank


    Even the conservative management found reason to enhance margin and RoA guidance: Full year NIM guidance stands revised upward to 330 bps. Apart from yield, the other lever for NIM expansion is lower interest reversals. For the quarter, NIM improved 8 bps QoQ to 3.30%. This was driven by a 36 bps improvement in yield on advances QoQ. 110-115 bps of the rate hikes have got passed on. Management revised guidance for full year FY23 upward to 1.2% with exit quarter guidance now being 1.25%.



    Outlook


    We maintain ‘Buy’ rating on FED with a revised price target of Rs 165: We had flagged FED as one of our top 3 bank picks in our Sector Initiation Report dated June 2021. We value the standalone bank at 1.3x FY24 P/BV for an FY23E/24E/25E RoE profile of 13.6/14.5%/15.5%. We assign a value of Rs 8.7 per share to the subsidiaries, on SOTP.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #Federal Bank #Recommendations #Yes Securities
    first published: Oct 17, 2022 06:32 pm
