    Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 165: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Federal Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 165 in its research report dated January 03, 2022.

    January 04, 2023 / 03:28 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Federal Bank


    Federal Bank released its Q3FY2023 business update, wherein gross advances grew by healthy 19.1% y-o-y to Rs. 1.71 trillion. However, advances growth moderated sequentially to 4.3% vs. 6.2% in Q2FY2023 but still remains healthy. Retail credit grew by 19.1% YoY, while wholesale book also posted strong ~19% y-o-y growth. With this, the share of retail in the total loan mix stands at 54% in Q3FY2023. Total deposits grew by 14.8% y-o-y/6.5% q-o-q to Rs. 2.0 trillion. Total customer deposits grew by 12.8% y-o-y/5.1% q-o-q, while CASA grew by 7.2% y-o-y/0.2% q-o-q. As a result, CASA ratio declined by 216 bps q-o-q to 34.2%. Growth in term deposit came in at 16.1% y-o-y/8.1% q-o-q vs. 7.2% y-o-y/2.0% q-o-q in Q2FY2023.



    Outlook


    At the CMP, the stock trades at 1.3x/1.2x/1.0x its FY2023E/FY2024E/FY2025E BV. We expect ~1.2% ROA/~14% ROE in FY2025E. We maintain Buy with an unchanged PT of Rs. 165.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

