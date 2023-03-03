Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 165: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Federal Bank

Federal Bank is an old private sector bank based out of Kerala with 1333 branches and 1896 ATM across various states. Market share in advances and deposits was at 1.26% and 1.12%, respectively, as of December 2022 • Balanced loan mix with retail: wholesale mix of 54:46.

Outlook

Thus, we maintain our BUY rating. We continue to value Federal Bank at ~1.4x FY25E ABV and maintain our target price at Rs 165 per share.

