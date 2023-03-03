English
    Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 165: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Federal Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 165 in its research report dated March 02, 2023.

    March 03, 2023 / 01:46 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Federal Bank

    Federal Bank is an old private sector bank based out of Kerala with 1333 branches and 1896 ATM across various states. Market share in advances and deposits was at 1.26% and 1.12%, respectively, as of December 2022 • Balanced loan mix with retail: wholesale mix of 54:46.

    Outlook

    Thus, we maintain our BUY rating. We continue to value Federal Bank at ~1.4x FY25E ABV and maintain our target price at Rs 165 per share.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

