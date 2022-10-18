 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 155: ICICI Direct

Oct 18, 2022 / 10:48 AM IST

ICICI Direct is bullish on Federal Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 155 in its research report dated October 15, 2022.

ICICI Direct's research report on Federal Bank

Federal Bank is an old private sector bank based out of Kerala with 1305 branches and 1876 ATM across various states. Market share in advances and deposits was at 1.24% and 1.08%, respectively, as of September 2022 • Balanced loan mix with retail: wholesale mix of 54:46.

Outlook

Thus, we upgrade our rating from HOLD to BUY. Federal Bank is expected to deliver credit growth higher than industry growth and RoA of ~1.25% in FY24E. Thus, we value Federal Bank at ~1.5x FY24E ABV and revise our target price from Rs 135 to Rs 155 per share.

first published: Oct 18, 2022 10:48 am
