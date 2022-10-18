English
    Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 155: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Federal Bank recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 155 in its research report dated October 15, 2022.

    October 18, 2022 / 10:48 AM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Federal Bank


    Federal Bank is an old private sector bank based out of Kerala with 1305 branches and 1876 ATM across various states. Market share in advances and deposits was at 1.24% and 1.08%, respectively, as of September 2022 • Balanced loan mix with retail: wholesale mix of 54:46.


    Outlook


    Thus, we upgrade our rating from HOLD to BUY. Federal Bank is expected to deliver credit growth higher than industry growth and RoA of ~1.25% in FY24E. Thus, we value Federal Bank at ~1.5x FY24E ABV and revise our target price from Rs 135 to Rs 155 per share.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 18, 2022 10:48 am
