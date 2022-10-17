 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 150: Anand Rathi

Oct 17, 2022

Anand Rathi is bullish on Federal Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 150 in its research report dated October 14, 2022.

Anand Rathi's research report on Federal Bank

Higher margins and fee income led to a 380bps sequential improvement in Federal Bank’s C/I ratio, which is now 48.9%. The strong operating performance and benign credit cost (53bps) led to the better RoA. Asset quality improved as slippages were less than 1%. With the lower formation of stress than earlier envisaged, recoveries in earnings would be better.

Outlook

Given the bank’s strong liability franchise and capitalisation, it is set to gain market share in the near term. We maintain our positive view on it with a Rs150 target, valuing it at 1x P/ABV on its FY25e book.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

