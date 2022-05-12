 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 135: Prabhudas Lilladher

May 12, 2022 / 12:57 PM IST

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Federal Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 135 in its research report dated May 08, 2022.

Federal Bank (FB) reported a mixed quarter as PPoP was lower led by NIM and opex miss although asset quality improved leading to lower provisions. Hence earnings at Rs5.4bn (PLe: Rs5.5bn) were largely in-line. Loan growth was a bit soft at 10% YoY led by slower accretion in CoB, BuB and CIB although housing growth was strong. FB is targeting a +15% credit growth in FY23E. Although, NIM was a miss led by agri slippages, it is expected to normalise to 3.25-3.30% as 47% of loans are EBLR linked. Opex is expected to normalise in FY23 and cost to income is guided to reach below 50% by FY24. Asset quality further improved indicating solid underwriting capability.

We remain optimistic on FB due to strong credit quality and balance sheet franchise. There is no material change in our FY23/FY24E earnings estimates. Maintain multiple at 1.4x FY24 ABV with TP at Rs135. Retain BUY.

first published: May 12, 2022 12:57 pm
