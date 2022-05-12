English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Dell Technologies & Moneycontrol are guiding small businesses through digital transformation and towards growth. Block your calendar on 12-May at 4pm.Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 135: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Federal Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 135 in its research report dated May 08, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 12, 2022 / 12:57 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Federal Bank


    Federal Bank (FB) reported a mixed quarter as PPoP was lower led by NIM and opex miss although asset quality improved leading to lower provisions. Hence earnings at Rs5.4bn (PLe: Rs5.5bn) were largely in-line. Loan growth was a bit soft at 10% YoY led by slower accretion in CoB, BuB and CIB although housing growth was strong. FB is targeting a +15% credit growth in FY23E. Although, NIM was a miss led by agri slippages, it is expected to normalise to 3.25-3.30% as 47% of loans are EBLR linked. Opex is expected to normalise in FY23 and cost to income is guided to reach below 50% by FY24. Asset quality further improved indicating solid underwriting capability.



    Outlook


    We remain optimistic on FB due to strong credit quality and balance sheet franchise. There is no material change in our FY23/FY24E earnings estimates. Maintain multiple at 1.4x FY24 ABV with TP at Rs135. Retain BUY.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Federal Bank #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: May 12, 2022 12:57 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.