you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 05:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 130: Edelweiss

Edelweiss bullish on Federal Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 130 in its research report dated July 17, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Federal Bank


Federal Bank’s (FB) Q1FY19 earnings show a sustained buildup in operating rhythm (24% YoY) along with normalisation of asset quality in line with guidance. Key positives: a) slippages normalise to sub-2% (>4% in Q4FY18) with >35% from the stressed pool; the overall stressed pool thus inched down to 2% (2.3% in FY18); b) containment of credit cost at 71bps led to greater-than-expected earnings (PAT at INR2.6bn); c) sustained and broad-based growth momentum at >23% YoY and improved risk-adjusted NIM.


Outlook


A key variable is the soft CASA accretion (SA up 2% QoQ, CA down ~12% QoQ). Q1FY19 performance reinforces our view that FB is on course to deliver RoA/RoE of 1.0%/13% by FY20E; however, quarterly consistency is crucial. The stock trades at 1.3x FY20E ABV, and we maintain ‘BUY’.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 19, 2018 05:23 pm

tags #Buy #Edelweiss #Federal Bank #Recommendations

