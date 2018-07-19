Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 130: Edelweiss

Edelweiss' research report on Federal Bank

Federal Bank’s (FB) Q1FY19 earnings show a sustained buildup in operating rhythm (24% YoY) along with normalisation of asset quality in line with guidance. Key positives: a) slippages normalise to sub-2% (>4% in Q4FY18) with >35% from the stressed pool; the overall stressed pool thus inched down to 2% (2.3% in FY18); b) containment of credit cost at 71bps led to greater-than-expected earnings (PAT at INR2.6bn); c) sustained and broad-based growth momentum at >23% YoY and improved risk-adjusted NIM.

Outlook

A key variable is the soft CASA accretion (SA up 2% QoQ, CA down ~12% QoQ). Q1FY19 performance reinforces our view that FB is on course to deliver RoA/RoE of 1.0%/13% by FY20E; however, quarterly consistency is crucial. The stock trades at 1.3x FY20E ABV, and we maintain ‘BUY’.

