Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 130: Anand Rathi

In all major perimeters Federal Bank did well, with PAT, deposits and advances growing respectively 46%, 19% and 18% y/y. However, asset quality slightly deteriorated with GNPA increasing 7bps sequentially to 2.99% and slippages came at 1.5% (of the loan book). We retain our positive view on the bank, given the strong business growth prospects, steady margins and stable credit costs.

We retain our Buy recommendation, at a higher TP of `130 (earlier `115).

