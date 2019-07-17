App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2019 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 128: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Federal Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 128 in its research report dated July 16, 2019.

Sharekhan's research report on Federal Bank


Federal Bank (FEDBK) posted mixed results for Q1FY2020. We believe present valuation and improving business mix and well managed growth are positive factors. Asset quality overhangs present but small (exposure being ~70BPS of advances) and hence manageable on the longer term.


Outlook


We maintain our Buy rating with a revised PT of Rs. 128.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 17, 2019 01:17 pm

tags #Buy #Federal Bank #Recommendations #Sharekhan

