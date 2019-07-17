Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 128: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Federal Bank

Federal Bank (FEDBK) posted mixed results for Q1FY2020. We believe present valuation and improving business mix and well managed growth are positive factors. Asset quality overhangs present but small (exposure being ~70BPS of advances) and hence manageable on the longer term.

Outlook

We maintain our Buy rating with a revised PT of Rs. 128.

