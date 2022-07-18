Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 128: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial's report on Federal Bank

Federal Bank reported strong loan growth (17% yoy/5% qoq), leading to better margins, which, coupled with lower staff costs and LLP, led to a PAT beat at Rs6bn (est.: Rs4.6bn). The bank performed well on the treasury front amid rising MTM risk in the investment portfolio. It clocked 1.1% RoA in Q1 and has guided for a Q4FY24 exit RoA of 1.25%. The bank has guided for mid-teen growth in FY23, and it also expects a pick-up in retail growth, driven by mortgages and relatively high-margin new segments such as MFI, CV/CE and Cards. It has a reasonable loan/deposit book linked to repo, but expects margins to trend up due to better growth/portfolio mix and CASA. Retail slippages were high in Q1, mainly relapsing from the restructured book, which the bank expects to remain elevated for the next 1-2 quarters. However, it expects the headline NPA/RSA ratio to improve gradually, leading to a lower LLP of 0.5%, largely offsetting the pain on the treasury front and driving RoAs up.



Outlook

We revise FY23/24 earnings estimates by 5%/1%, factoring in lower LLP/Opex, and expect RoAs/RoEs to improve to 1.1-1.2%/13-15% (without capital infusion) over FY23-25E. Retain Buy with a revised TP of Rs128 (Rs125 earlier), after rolling forward to 1.1x Jun'24E ABV and assigning a subs value of Rs7/share.

At 17:30 Federal Bank was quoting at Rs 103.00, up Rs 4.20, or 4.25 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 103.20 and an intraday low of Rs 99.65.

It was trading with volumes of 1,912,345 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 388,035 shares, an increase of 392.83 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.54 percent or Rs 1.50 at Rs 98.80.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 107.65 and 52-week low Rs 77.50 on 25 October, 2021 and 27 August, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 4.32 percent below its 52-week high and 32.9 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 21,667.42 crore.

