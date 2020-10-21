172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-federal-bank-target-of-rs-124-spa-securities-5994261.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 06:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 124: SPA Securities

SPA Securities is bullish on Federal Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 124 in its research report dated October 21, 2020.

SPA Securities' report on Federal Bank


Federal Bank reported gross advance growth of 1.28% for Q1FY20 on a QOQ basis while deposits rose by 1.17%on a QOQ basis, against a QOQ advance decline of 0.66% in Q1FY21 and deposit growth of 1.74%in Q1FY21. NIMS for the quarter stood at 3.13% against 3.07% in Q1FY21. GNPA's stood at 2.84% against 0.99% in Q1FY21 while NNPA stood at 0.99% against 1.22% in Q1FY21. The provision coverage ratio was at 78.34% against 75.09% in Q1FY21.


Outlook


We retain our buy recommendation and target of INR 124 in 18-24 months implying a p/b multiple of 1.5x onFY22E on a standalone basis.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 21, 2020 06:01 pm

tags #Buy #Federal Bank #Recommendations #SPA Securities

