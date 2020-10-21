Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 124: SPA Securities

SPA Securities' report on Federal Bank

Federal Bank reported gross advance growth of 1.28% for Q1FY20 on a QOQ basis while deposits rose by 1.17%on a QOQ basis, against a QOQ advance decline of 0.66% in Q1FY21 and deposit growth of 1.74%in Q1FY21. NIMS for the quarter stood at 3.13% against 3.07% in Q1FY21. GNPA's stood at 2.84% against 0.99% in Q1FY21 while NNPA stood at 0.99% against 1.22% in Q1FY21. The provision coverage ratio was at 78.34% against 75.09% in Q1FY21.

Outlook

We retain our buy recommendation and target of INR 124 in 18-24 months implying a p/b multiple of 1.5x onFY22E on a standalone basis.

