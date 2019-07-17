Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 121: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Federal Bank

FB's PAT of Rs3.84bn marginally missed our estimate of Rs3.95bn primarily on higher than expected provisions. Bank undertook higher standard asset provisions on specific stressed accounts and also maintained PCR of 50% as slippage of Rs4.3bn came at higher end of trend line, while recovery/upgrades was lower. Bank continues to maintain its credit cost guidance of 60bps & slippages in line with trends with slight risk of one-off a/c in corporate. While on operating metrics bank expects loan growth of 18-20% with NIM improving to 3.2% and continued fee traction which will help achieve ROA of 1.1/1.25% by FY20/FY21.

Outlook

We believe, return ratios are on track to improve with moderate risk on asset quality but valuation remains reasonable, hence we retain BUY with revised TP of Rs121 (from 112) based on 1.65x Mar-21 ABV.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.