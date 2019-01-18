Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 121: LKP Research

LKP Research's report on Federal Bank

Q3FY19 results of the bank were in-line with our expectations – PAT grew by 30% yoy to Rs 3.3 bn. Balance sheet growth was strong – credit grew by 24% yoy led by corporate and retail loans. Core fee income (CEB + loan processing) grew by 34% - which is one of the highest growth we have seen in the recent past. Slippages were less at Rs 4.3 bn vs. Rs 4.8 bn last quarter. The bank has front-loaded some of Kerala flood related slippages during the quarter. On the other hand, positively, RBI audit of the bank for the year FY18 is done and there is no NPA divergence to be reported. Cost ratios inched up during the quarter to 50% (up by ~220 bps) due to higher provisions on gratuity (led by increase in gratuity limits) and rise in CSR expenses.

Outlook

In our view, current valuations of the bank offer decent upside. It is trading at 1.3x and 1.1x FY20E & FY21E ABV resp. Retain BUY with TP of Rs 121 giving upside of 38% from current levels.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.