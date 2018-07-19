Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 119: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Federal Bank

FB's earnings were better than expected on (i) better NII growth from stable margins and sustained business momentum (ii) lower provisioning requirement and (iii) controlled opex cost. Operating PPOP adjusted for treasury grew strong 24% YoY. Asset quality which has seen a see-saw in last few quarters was steady this quarter on one good upgrade despite fresh slippages of Rs4.6bn. Bank maintained their guidances of 3.2% NIMs, 1.0% exit ROAs, 20-25% loan growth and improving asset quality trends. We believe, loan growth momentum and steady NIMs (near term headwinds to even out over the FY) will help PPOP, while asset quality will be helped by lower stress and enhancement of PCR which should see return ratios return back to course.

Outlook

Retain BUY with revised TP of Rs119 (from Rs128) based on 1.9x Mar FY20E (reduced from 2.0x as we slightly tweak our COE assumptions).

