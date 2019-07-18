App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Federal Bank; target of Rs 117: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Federal Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 117 in its research report dated July 17, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Federal Bank


In a seasonally weak qtr, slippages at 1.56% ann. and corp slippages of merely ~Rs 880mn (74bps incl. IL&FS of Rs 320mn) are creditable. Expectedly, retail (Rs 1.4bn, 1.75% ann.) and SME (Rs 1.2bn, 1.46% ann.) slippages were higher QoQ, esp. in Kerala. We have factored in higher slippages of 1.75% over FY20-21E as part of FB’s exposure to IL&FS (~Rs 1.9bn) and DHFL and Reliance HF (~Rs 2.75bn) remain standard. At ~19/2% YoY/QoQ, loan growth lost a bit of steam (seasonal), with sluggish growth in the corporate (+18/1%) and SME (+12/-1%) books dragging overall growth. Retail growth was much better at ~26/3%. Home loans constituted half the retail book and were a major growth driver (+31/4%). We have modeled loan book growth of 19% over FY20-21E. Operating efficiency has long been a challenge for FB in spite of no material branch addition for several qtrs. The dip in the C-I ratio (~240/60bps) to 49.4% can be attributed to higher treasury gains (+86/23%). The stable core C-I ratio (ex-treasury) of 52.4% over the trailing three quarters points to upcoming oplev. We have slightly tweaked our cost assumptions, implying a C-I ratio of 47% over FY20-22E.


Outlook


We upgrade Federal Bank to BUY (TP Rs 117, 1.5x June-21 ABV of Rs 77) after a better than expected show across parameters, in a seasonally weak quarter. Further consistency can lead on to significantly better outcomes.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 04:01 pm

tags #Buy #Federal Bank #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.